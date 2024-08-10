freenet (FRA:FNTN) Shares Up 0.7%

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €24.86 ($27.32) and last traded at €24.74 ($27.19). 443,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €24.56 ($26.99).
freenet Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.23.
freenet Company Profile
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
