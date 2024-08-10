FreightCar America (RAIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect FreightCar America to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.06 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. On average, analysts expect FreightCar America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.97. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FreightCar America in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial raised FreightCar America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on RAIL

FreightCar America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.