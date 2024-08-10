Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Sells $45,940.80 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) Director Mary Ann Cloyd sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $45,940.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $603,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 345,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,194,000 after buying an additional 143,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,797,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,691,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after buying an additional 156,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after buying an additional 247,702 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

