Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fresnillo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.
