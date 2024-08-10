Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fresnillo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FNLPF

Fresnillo Price Performance

About Fresnillo

FNLPF opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.