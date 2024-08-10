Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Announces Earnings Results

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Frontier Group has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $696.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULCC. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Stories

