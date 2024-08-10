FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $0.25 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 63.07%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 114,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $50,479.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,160.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,189,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

