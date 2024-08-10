Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.010-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $282.0 million-$297.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.2 million. Funko also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Funko Trading Up 11.3 %

FNKO traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. 1,359,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.18. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Funko will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on FNKO

Insider Transactions at Funko

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,129,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,655,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Funko news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $71,254.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,455.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,129,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,655,558.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,064,307 shares of company stock worth $18,393,730 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.