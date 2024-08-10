FY2025 Earnings Forecast for R1 RCM Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the healthcare provider will earn $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for R1 RCM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

RCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $14.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 6,512,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.88 and a beta of 0.85.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

