FY2025 Earnings Forecast for The ODP Co. Issued By Noble Financial (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for ODP in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $7.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.89. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

ODP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. 686,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,576. ODP has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $916.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.

Institutional Trading of ODP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ODP by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in ODP by 227.8% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ODP during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Articles

