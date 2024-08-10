FY2025 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.08. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABNB. UBS Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,764,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,965. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

