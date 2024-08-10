FY2025 EPS Estimates for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Increased by Analyst

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$114.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Dream Industrial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$8.08 and a 52 week high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

