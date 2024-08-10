FY2025 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Decreased by Cormark

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KBL. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

K-Bro Linen stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$36.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.18. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$30.03 and a 1 year high of C$37.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$379.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$45,360.00. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

