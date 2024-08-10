FY2025 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Decreased by Cormark

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.01. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.64.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

MFC stock traded up C$0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting C$34.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,059,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,004. The company has a current ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$23.69 and a one year high of C$37.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.74. The stock has a market cap of C$61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.13 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 18.29%.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In related news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total transaction of C$3,433,852.34. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total transaction of C$3,433,852.34. Also, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$1,714,560.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,878 shares of company stock worth $5,557,706. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.