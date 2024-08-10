FY2025 EPS Estimates for Pason Systems Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Pason Systems in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Pason Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.67.

Pason Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

PSI traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 187,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,432. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$12.33 and a twelve month high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.89.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Insider Transactions at Pason Systems

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 29,500 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$502,090.00. In related news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$502,090.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,350 shares of company stock worth $1,520,239. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.