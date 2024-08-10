FY2025 EPS Estimates for RumbleOn, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of RumbleOn in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RumbleOn’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.
RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). RumbleOn had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $336.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.
RumbleOn Stock Down 2.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleOn
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleOn by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleOn in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in RumbleOn by 3,910.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of RumbleOn during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleOn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About RumbleOn
RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RumbleOn
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for RumbleOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.