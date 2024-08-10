FY2025 EPS Estimates for RumbleOn, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of RumbleOn in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RumbleOn’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). RumbleOn had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $336.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

RumbleOn Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleOn

RMBL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 152,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,426. RumbleOn has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleOn by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleOn in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in RumbleOn by 3,910.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of RumbleOn during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleOn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

Further Reading

