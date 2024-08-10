FY2025 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. Lifted by Desjardins (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.14. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of C$85.80 million for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SIL traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.76. 342,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,234. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.27. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$5.85 and a 52 week high of C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 6.51.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

