FY2025 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. Raised by Desjardins (NYSE:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SILV

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,491. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,888 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,113,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after buying an additional 297,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.