FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issued By William Blair

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redfin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share.

RDFN has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.18.

Redfin Stock Up 1.6 %

Redfin stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,107,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. Redfin has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. Redfin’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,127 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

