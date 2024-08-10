FY2026 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining Lifted by National Bank Financial (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HL. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

HL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 5,642,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,263,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 2.01. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.0138 dividend. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

In other news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,556.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,556.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,811,000 after buying an additional 1,506,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,919,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,967,000 after buying an additional 168,185 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $42,576,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,219,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

