FY2026 EPS Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($27.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $22.76 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $38.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.83.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDGL traded down $6.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,589. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.55) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146280.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $239,668.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,425 shares of company stock worth $6,129,127. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,846,000 after buying an additional 605,741 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,619,000 after purchasing an additional 505,706 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,491,000 after purchasing an additional 414,484 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,051,000 after purchasing an additional 333,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,110,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

