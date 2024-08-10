FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:COGT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 553,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,785. The company has a market capitalization of $820.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.71. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

