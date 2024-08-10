FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Issued By Wedbush

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.89. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 567,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scholar Rock news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Scholar Rock news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $147,883. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

