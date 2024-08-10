FY2028 EPS Estimates for Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Decreased by Wedbush

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Passage Bio in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Passage Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Passage Bio stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.73. 1,233,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,982. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.20. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 489.1% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 581,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 482,595 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 356,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,071,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 52,656 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 1,178.1% during the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 4,845,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,712 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

