Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 11,321 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $126,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,132 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $166.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock worth $1,221,095,028. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

