Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1553 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Galp Energia, SGPS had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

