Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) Insider Colin Robert Jones Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) insider Colin Robert Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($66,453.67).

Gateley Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON GTLY opened at GBX 130 ($1.66) on Friday. Gateley has a 52-week low of GBX 109.80 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 166 ($2.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,181.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Gateley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.30. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,090.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corporate, Business Services, People, and Property. The company offers a range of services, such as legal, banking, corporate, restructuring advisory, taxation, commercial, commercial dispute resolution, complex international litigation, reputation, media, and privacy law services.

