Genpact (NYSE:G) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.40, but opened at $36.36. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Genpact shares last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 102,874 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on G. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insider Activity at Genpact

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Genpact by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 28,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Genpact by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

