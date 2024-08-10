Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.140-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Genpact also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Genpact has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

