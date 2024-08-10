George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston Sells 154 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.04, for a total transaction of C$31,884.16.

George Weston Stock Down 0.2 %

WN stock traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$207.17. 79,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$144.41 and a 1-year high of C$217.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$202.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$188.35. The company has a market cap of C$27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 earnings per share for the current year.

George Weston Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WN shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$229.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on George Weston

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.