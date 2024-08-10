Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Gilead Sciences has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Gilead Sciences has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $7.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

GILD stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,545,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,841. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

