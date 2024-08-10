Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.900 EPS.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.66. 9,545,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,396,841. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51. The company has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

