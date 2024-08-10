Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.600-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.1 billion-$27.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.6 billion. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of GILD opened at $73.66 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

