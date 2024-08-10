Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
