Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
