Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF) Trading Up 16.7%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CORBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 9,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 11,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Global Cord Blood Stock Up 16.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

