Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at William Blair

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.04.

Global Payments stock opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day moving average is $115.39. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

