Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Golden Entertainment has a payout ratio of 72.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Golden Entertainment to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. 241,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,665. The stock has a market cap of $829.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $174.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.