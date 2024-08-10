Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Golden Entertainment has a payout ratio of 72.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Golden Entertainment to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.
Golden Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. 241,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,665. The stock has a market cap of $829.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
