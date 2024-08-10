GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Down to $8.61

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $7.16. GoodRx shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 587,417 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

GoodRx Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -721.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $197.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,183,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 27.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 195,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in GoodRx by 24.3% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 607,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 118,703 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Featured Stories

