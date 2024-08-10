Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $29,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,359,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 60,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,356,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after buying an additional 192,053 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,223,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 186,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 40,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 502,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 244,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $584.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $170.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.