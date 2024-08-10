Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00. The stock traded as high as C$21.25 and last traded at C$40.23, with a volume of 267702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.52.

GWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.78.

Insider Activity at Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 3.1 %

In other news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total transaction of C$42,065.52. 70.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 37.37.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.25%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

