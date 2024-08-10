Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.450-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Green Dot also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.45-$1.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDOT. StockNews.com upgraded Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 619,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,660. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $534.76 million, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $447.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

