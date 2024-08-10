Green Thumb Industries Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (OTC:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

GTBIF opened at $11.25 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

