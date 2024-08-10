Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of GRN opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Greenlane Renewables has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.45, a P/E/G ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.44.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.20 million. Greenlane Renewables had a negative net margin of 51.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Greenlane Renewables will post 0.0004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. Its systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.