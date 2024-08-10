Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $9.92 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will earn $9.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $11.59. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $38.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2025 earnings at $9.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $39.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $9.72 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $7.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.67. 128,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $228.84 and a 52-week high of $373.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.55 and its 200-day moving average is $292.17.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.73 earnings per share.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $2,103,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

