Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Trading 8.8% Higher

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 71,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,239,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUPV shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $391.46 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 20.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 1,262.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth $273,000.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Further Reading

