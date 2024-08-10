GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in GSK by 13.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,020 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GSK by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,398,000 after purchasing an additional 554,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in GSK by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,875,000 after purchasing an additional 569,614 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. GSK has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

