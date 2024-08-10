GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.
Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. GSK has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.71%.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
