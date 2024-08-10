Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Price Down 6.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $75.85 and last traded at $80.00. Approximately 183,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 508,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.72.

The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HAE. Barrington Research upped their price target on Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Insider Activity

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,116.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $1,144,159.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,116.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $65,245.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,621.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,523 shares of company stock worth $2,812,120. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Haemonetics by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,643,000 after purchasing an additional 61,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.13.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

