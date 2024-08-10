Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment to post earnings of ($2.80) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.62) by $0.32. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 256.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFV opened at $2.51 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

