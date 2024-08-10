Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $17.40. Hamilton Insurance Group shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 50,226 shares.

The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $587.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.37 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at $316,581.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Neil Patterson acquired 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,109.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 313,417 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,249,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 496,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 221,372 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,454,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 103,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

