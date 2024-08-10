Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

